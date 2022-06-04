Satirical Courtroom Quotes after Johnny Depp saves face in the thrilling Defamation Trial!
Being that this is my 7th & last article on this trial – hold the applause haha… Amber Heard & I are going for broke!
Yes! The Infamous Pirate saves face, clearing his name. The verdict was all we could’ve wished for – but, we loyal Court Voyeurs felt cheated: No one went to Jail, no one went to the Loony Bin & we didn’t even see money changing hands!
For G-d’s sake, at least show us what $50 Million dollars looks like & while you’re at it – wheel it out in a snarly old Dead Man’s Chest!
But, thankfully I got a few satirical quotes for my troubles!
Here’s just a few from the cast of characters who were thrilled to share their thoughts after the trial was over.
AMBER HEARD: ‘Elon, can you spare a dime’?
ELON MUSK: ‘Amber who’?
MAURY POVICH: ‘BTW – He is Not the Father’!
AMBER HEARD: ‘Does wearing a ‘Scarlet A’ make me look fat’?
Sister WHITNEY: ‘Family Reunion still on for Siberia, right’?
Amber’s Lawyer ELAINE BREDEHOFT: ‘Where’s my Wallet’?
Amber’s Lawyer BEN ROTTENBORN: ‘Pretend you don’t see me’!
Johnny’s Lawyer BEN CHEW: ‘I’ll sign the autograph – but I’m not Walter Mathau’!
BOB from ‘HOLLYWOOD KITCHEN DESIGNS’: ‘Call me! No Glass Cabinet Doors’!
PRINCE ANDREW: ‘Sorry Mates – wrong Courtroom’!
And…JOHNNY DEPP: ‘No more Blind Dates’!
