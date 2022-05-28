Amber Heard’s Shocking Trial Post-It Notes To-Do List!

,

to-do list Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s ex diagnosed with Narcissism & Carpel Tunnel Syndrome! To-Do List exposed!

to-do list

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

After 6 weeks of watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard contentious Defamation of Character Trial, it’s finally about to have a verdict & during this trial it was hard not to notice that Amber Heard has been, well – writing up a storm! 

making to-do list

I’m not alone in thinking maybe 1) she’s just pretending she’s writing something to hand to her lawyers or 2) she’s getting her Memoir in shape for the big payday or 3) she just wants to distract us from knowing the jig is up & she’s scared sh**less!

But my biggest guess is she’s always been a very efficient person & just loves to multi-task & was quietly compiling this TOP 10 POST-IT NOTES To-Do List:

10.  BREAD & MILK

9.  Scratch that – WINE!

8.  SEND MY SISTER A FRUIT BASKET!

7.  IS McDonald’s HIRING?

6.  GET THE BOOK ‘HOW TO LIVE ON $25,000 a year OR LESS’!

5.  GET MORE ‘FLYING MONKEYS’ FROM CRAIGSLIST or ZOO!

4.  DATE MORE BILLIONAIRES!

3.  Ask Siri: “DOES HOLLYWOOD HAVE A 7-DAY WAITING PERIOD’?

2.  RETURN PROP BABY!

Send those cards & letters to: anotherfinemessMarilyn.com

And #1 Post-it Note:

GIVE IT A MONTH & SEE IF JOHNNY WILL ‘DO LUNCH’!

Johnny Depp

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share