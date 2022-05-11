Scarlett O’Hara Meets Amber… Heard of Her?

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard… nasty!

Frankly my dears, watching actor Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard on the stand makes us not give a damn!

Gone With The Wind” was the first blockbuster movie of our time & Scarlett O’Hara was a character not to be forgotten or entangled with!

Very much like actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex ‘played’ the rapt Jury like a Stradivarius in Court!

In the riveting on-going $50 million defamation of character trial & $100 million counter-suit in Virginia, we’ve been watching Amber’s litigant ex-husband doodle, smirk & snack as his real-life Cruella de Vil overacts from the witness stand.

Academy Award performance in Fairfax, Virginia – ZIP in Hollywood!

Sure, Miss Scarlett didn’t find herself ‘flying across a Parquet floor’, ‘flung onto a Ping Pong table’ or pulling up ‘Magic Mushrooms’ in the Plantation with the famous line, “As God is my witness, I’ll never be hungry again”!

And, Scarlett didn’t live lavishly in Penthouse 1,2,3,4 or 5 as Amber did – she made her own clothes!

“Gone With The Wind” had its shocking dialogue for 1939 with Rhett’s lines: “This is one night you’re not turning me out”!

And, “I’m drunk & intend on getting still drunker”!

But, those don’t compare to Amber’s more modern rendition in Court: “He grabbed me by the Vagina”!

And, “He was howling like an animal on the plane & I recorded it because he wouldn’t remember he had done it”!

Oh, so now you’re gonna watch the Trial!  haha

There are many, many more recorded moments just like that one!

The world’s most famous Pirate who could have had any woman he wanted, now has a front-row seat to the re-enactment of his own Civil War! 

In the end, he may have to climb the 12 Steps alone – but he’ll know we are with him!

He & we are waiting for cross-examination next week of this science-fiction creature who may Break – but how could we tell?  haha

No matter what the Jury decides – we have to bear in mind – it takes two to tanglesomebody should have left like Rhett Butler!

Trial starts up again May 16.  Closing Arguments May 27.

See you at the Movies!  I’ve got the Milk Duds!

