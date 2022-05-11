Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? No, it’s not. Roe v. Wade may be overturned. This is the worst thing that has happened since Donald Trump’s mother forgot to use birth control. Here to explain everything is a member of the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
JERRY
Good morning, Justice Kavanaugh.
JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH
Call me Brett. Mind if I drink beer during the interview? I like beer. Do you like beer?
JERRY
No. I don’t.
KAVANAUGH
I bet you smoke dope, Duncan.
JERRY
The only dope that comes to mind is you.
JERRY
Help me understand. A draft opinion by Justice Alito was written on February 10 about overturning Roe v. Wade.
KAVANAUGH
Yep. He reached the same conclusion as us conservatives on the Court.
JERRY
That a woman doesn’t have the legal right over her own body. Isn’t that it, Brett?
KAVANAUGH
My lips are sealed.
JERRY
Senator Susan Collins said she never thought you’d go this far. You said in your Senate confirmation hearing that Roe v. Wade is set precedent in our laws.
KAVANAUGH
(drunk) I said, “Vladimir Putin is my President.” And by the way, Collins big nose grew bigger after she bored everyone to death. I can’t tell if Senator Collins has a small head and a big nose or a big nose and a small head. I’ve called for a hearing on the matter.
JERRY
Christine Blosey Ford alleged that you tried to rape her in the 80’s when you two were in high school.
KAVANAUGH
Liar. Wannabe cheerleader.
JERRY
Silence. This interview will come to order.
KAVANAUGH
I’ll have a cold Bud and pretzels.
JERRY
As you know, I’m against torture. That’s what three women have lived through the past three decades. All because you were a bad boy. Alleged victim Julie Swetnick claimed you were spiking drinks in high school so girls couldn’t resist.
KAVANAUGH
That’s not torture. Boys night out, Duncan.
JERRY
I know a little something about “torture.” My dead mother visits me every day.
JERRY
Alleged victim Deborah Ramirez said that you exposed yourself and thrust your shlong against her face after heavy drinking at a college party in 1984.
KAVANAUGH
I was trying to get her attention, because she forgot her purse. Deborah should thank me.
JERRY
Many people said you were a sloppy drunk. An alcoholic if you will.
KAVANAUGH
That’s a lie. Alcoholics need a drink, but I’ve always had one. Hey, Duncan. Wanna hear an abortion joke?
JERRY
Sure.
KAVANAUGH
Never mind. I can’t deliver it.
JERRY
Brettster. Why doesn’t a chicken wear pants?
KAVANAUGH
No clue.
JERRY
Because his pecker is on this head, just like yours.
JERRY
You and the conservative Court bother me. 25% of American women will have an abortion by age 45. And Roe v. Wade could eventually be outlawed in every state.
KAVANAUGH
(close to passing out) Abortion died? Wow. Only 45.
JERRY
If the Court ruling does become the law of the land, thousands of women in dozens of states will certainly be unable to access women’s health care. Right, Brettster? Brettster?
KAVANAUGH
(sings drunk) How dry I am, how wet I’ll be, If I don’t find, the bathroom key.
JERRY
Brett Kavanaugh everyone.
KAVANAUGH
(passed out) Burrrp!
(c) Dean B. Kaner