MATT GAETZ IS GOING TO PRISON

[Sung to the tune of “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, released in 1981]

Just like the right-wing does
Joel Greenberg is guilty
Matt Gaetz is fleeing
Coup, coup, coup

And the days go by
Like a strand in the wind
In the web that is his own
Matt pays to rape again
Gaetz said to his friend,
Joel, we’ve been caught
Venmo messages matter

She was no more than a baby then
Well, Matt is evil and empty-hearted
Nothing within him
It was the moment Gaetz first laid
Eyes on her
All alone on the edge of seventeen

Just like the right-wing does
Joel Greenberg is guilty
Matt Gaetz is fleeing
Coup, baby, coup, said coup

Well, Joel went to jail
Maybe Matt will go tomorrow
Yeah, yeah, well, Florida’s GOP there
Matt Gaetz is a sick pedophile creep
When we see Gaetz is doing to poor
Young girls what should not be done
Federal agents will go grab their guns
Republican perverts had better run
And Venmo messages mattered

Just like the right-wing does
Joel Greenberg is guilty
Matt Gaetz is fleeing
Coup, baby, coup, said coup

Matt the molester never expected it
But the moment that Matt Gaetz paid
The FBI’s eyes on him
Had more than enough evidence
To imprison Gaetz with his friend
So with the slow graceful flow of age
I went forth with an age old
Desire to please
On the edge of seventeen

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/05/16/former-seminole-tax-collector-joel-greenberg-could-be-sentenced-in-august/

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Jake Pickering

