MATT GAETZ IS GOING TO PRISON

[Sung to the tune of “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, released in 1981]

Just like the right-wing does

Joel Greenberg is guilty

Matt Gaetz is fleeing

Coup, coup, coup

And the days go by

Like a strand in the wind

In the web that is his own

Matt pays to rape again

Gaetz said to his friend,

Joel, we’ve been caught

Venmo messages matter

She was no more than a baby then

Well, Matt is evil and empty-hearted

Nothing within him

It was the moment Gaetz first laid

Eyes on her

All alone on the edge of seventeen

Just like the right-wing does

Joel Greenberg is guilty

Matt Gaetz is fleeing

Coup, baby, coup, said coup

Well, Joel went to jail

Maybe Matt will go tomorrow

Yeah, yeah, well, Florida’s GOP there

Matt Gaetz is a sick pedophile creep

When we see Gaetz is doing to poor

Young girls what should not be done

Federal agents will go grab their guns

Republican perverts had better run

And Venmo messages mattered

Just like the right-wing does

Joel Greenberg is guilty

Matt Gaetz is fleeing

Coup, baby, coup, said coup

Matt the molester never expected it

But the moment that Matt Gaetz paid

The FBI’s eyes on him

Had more than enough evidence

To imprison Gaetz with his friend

So with the slow graceful flow of age

I went forth with an age old

Desire to please

On the edge of seventeen

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/05/16/former-seminole-tax-collector-joel-greenberg-could-be-sentenced-in-august/

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering