NAZIS ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED FELLATIO

19E3CF16-F10A-400C-A26C-97492E782FFE.jpeg

NAZIS ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED FELLATIO

“It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.
It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.
They have everything
For young men to enjoy
You can hang out with all the boys”
— Village People from “Y.M.C.A.” (1978)

The so-called Patriot Front are neo-Nazis
Who are closeted, confused horny guys
31 Nazis were just arrested circle jerking
Each other off on their way to Gay Pride
White supremacists are known to be gay
But too shy to just come right out and say
So they pretend to be tough and mean
When deep down Nazis are drag queens
Get out of that gay pileup in the U-Haul
Put on some assless chaps & dance, y’all
Idaho’s new motto is “The LGBTQ State”
The Patriot Front loves the song Y.M.C.A.

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering

