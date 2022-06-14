RAT-A-TAT-TAT, DONALD TRUMP IS FAT

2C1F0682-F9C6-4B69-B1AF-F5121F323E80.jpeg

RAT-A-TAT-TAT, DONALD TRUMP IS FAT

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1987-04-03-mn-2415-story.html

https://www.ranker.com/list/los-angeles-gangs/mike-rothschild

It’s capitalist criminal competition time. Organized crime is an inevitability, and the whack job web of White supremacist armed gang affiliates, or as they’re called on fake, fascist Fox News – militias – are on their way to federal prison en masse soon enough, so like it was more than 30 years ago, it’s time once again for the freedom fighters to step in.
“Red or Blue, Cuz or Blood, it just don’t matter”, said Ice-T, “Sucker dive for your life when my shotgun scatters.” Proud Boys? Oath Keepers? Klan members? Far too much far-right inbreeding going on down there in Dixie. Lock them up! (Or better yet, leave them on the streets as subhuman targets.)
Open up a fully-armed, far-left freedom franchise in your neck-of-the-woods and mow these mindless morons down! Take over your backwards, backwoods hillbilly hometown with high-powered weaponry courtesy of the Golden State. You’re welcome, G. Kill Nazis.
We Californians are already picking up the federal income tax tab for the right-wing, ruby Red welfare states run into the ground by Republican racists, so why not modernize the former Confederacy’s criminal culture, if nothing else? Bring some style to a dung pile. And cleanse the body politic while you’re at it. Don’t stand back. Don’t stand by.
“The gangs of L.A. will never die, just multiply.” ~~~ Ice-T (from the song “Colors” released in 1988)

https://www.npr.org/2019/09/27/764879242/nra-was-foreign-asset-to-russia-ahead-of-2016-new-senate-report-reveals

Sarcastically,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Jake Pickering

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!