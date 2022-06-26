﻿ FLORIDA UBER ALLES

[Sung to the tune of “California Uber Alles” by Dead Kennedys, released in 1979.]

He is Governor Ron DeSantis

Republicans are whiny bitches

Soon Ron will run for President

Biden & Harris can’t go away

Ron wants to be Fuhrer one day

DeSantis will command all of you

Your kids won’t say gay in school

Your kids won’t say gay in school

Florida uber alles

Florida uber alles

Uber alles, Florida

Uber alles, Florida

Cuban fascists will control you

The GOP’s cocaine is 100% pure

You will vote for “the master race”

And get as high as Scarface

Open your eyes, It can happen here

Attacking Disney for being pro-queer

The Nazis won’t come back, you say

Don’t say gay or you will pay

Don’t say gay or you will pay

Florida uber alles

Florida uber alles

Uber alles, Florida

Uber alles, Florida

Now it’s 2024

Knock-knock at your front door

It’s the Southern Baptist secret police

They’ve come to molest your niece

Go quietly to the Trump death camp

Donald’s too fat to walk down a ramp

Don’t you worry, he’s in good health

While Trump lives off of Putin’s wealth

Die on Trump Vodka

Choke on a Trump Steak

Donald raped Ivanka

But Tiffany was forsaked

Russian hookers peed in Trump’s bed

Old Donald Trump will soon be dead

Ron DeSantis wants the job instead

Florida uber alles

Florida uber alles

Uber alles, Florida

Uber alles, Florida

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering