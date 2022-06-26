FLORIDA UBER ALLES

﻿ FLORIDA UBER ALLES

[Sung to the tune of “California Uber Alles” by Dead Kennedys, released in 1979.]

He is Governor Ron DeSantis
Republicans are whiny bitches
Soon Ron will run for President

Biden & Harris can’t go away
Ron wants to be Fuhrer one day
DeSantis will command all of you
Your kids won’t say gay in school
Your kids won’t say gay in school

Florida uber alles
Florida uber alles
Uber alles, Florida
Uber alles, Florida

Cuban fascists will control you
The GOP’s cocaine is 100% pure
You will vote for “the master race”
And get as high as Scarface

Open your eyes, It can happen here
Attacking Disney for being pro-queer
The Nazis won’t come back, you say
Don’t say gay or you will pay
Don’t say gay or you will pay

Florida uber alles
Florida uber alles
Uber alles, Florida
Uber alles, Florida

Now it’s 2024
Knock-knock at your front door
It’s the Southern Baptist secret police
They’ve come to molest your niece

Go quietly to the Trump death camp
Donald’s too fat to walk down a ramp
Don’t you worry, he’s in good health
While Trump lives off of Putin’s wealth

Die on Trump Vodka
Choke on a Trump Steak
Donald raped Ivanka
But Tiffany was forsaked
Russian hookers peed in Trump’s bed
Old Donald Trump will soon be dead
Ron DeSantis wants the job instead

Florida uber alles
Florida uber alles
Uber alles, Florida
Uber alles, Florida

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering

