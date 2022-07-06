EXECUTE REP. BARRY LOUDERMILK (R-GA)
Right-wing racist Republican congressman from Georgia – Barry Loudermilk – is clearly not only a laughable liar, Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) is a treacherous criminal traitor who should be executed ASAP! Remove that Trumptarded terrorist from Congress immediately, arrest Rep. Loudermilk, try him, then hang that Nazi high like it’s Nuremberg.
The blood of murdered U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is on Loudermilk’s hands. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) is a traitor to our democratic republic who must be punished accordingly! The death penalty is called for, and Loudermilk should most definitely get what is coming to him.
The recently released, extensive, incontrovertible videotaped evidence of Republican Barry Loudermilk conducting a treasonous reconnaissance tour of highly sensitive, secure areas of the U.S. Capitol complex for known pro-Trump White supremacist domestic terrorists (who attacked the U.S. Capitol THE DAY AFTER Loudermilk’s treasonous reconnaissance tour given on January 5, 2021) proves Barry Loudermilk’s treason and brazen, craven dishonesty.
The Georgia Republican Congressman is a criminal, anti-American enemy of the people who must be dealt with in the harshest way possible, as a cautionary example to any future fascists coup plotters. Start saying your prayers, cop-killing conservative Congressman Loudermilk. Too late for a pardon though, you Trump traitor. “No soup for you!”
Lock Loudermilk up! Then put that far-right fascist traitor on trial, and if Georgia Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk is convicted – he must die. Justice calls for it, and so do we the people. “The only good Nazi is a dead Nazi”, as patriotic anti-fascist Americans (otherwise known as “The Greatest Generation”) used to say during World War II.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/15/barry-loudermilk-tour-photos-security-january-6-attacker
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
Signed: Jake Pickering