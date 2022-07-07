Elberton Georgia-middle of NOWHERE

Elberton Georgia
About 110 miles northeast of Atlanta- (basically in the middle of nowhere)
A monument of granite slabs – BLOW UP by evangelistic NUT CASES- encouraged by one of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s WHITE TALIBAN CHRISTIAN MILITA groups.
Their SERMON- “WE can (and will) use HIGH EXPLOSIVES to destroy whatever (or whomever) doesn’t suit OUR narrow world views”.
Preaching MURDER and TREASON at our Capital (January 06 2020) or this 4:00 Am demonstration of HATE and VIOLENCE in a remote farm field (July 06 2022)
CHRISTIAN (Hee Haw) FUNDIMENTALIST-
CIVIL WAR ON AMERICA.
Signed: Glenn Jones