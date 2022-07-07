Elberton Georgia-middle of NOWHERE

Elberton Georgia

About 110 miles northeast of Atlanta- (basically in the middle of nowhere)

A monument of granite slabs – BLOW UP by evangelistic NUT CASES- encouraged by one of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s WHITE TALIBAN CHRISTIAN MILITA groups.

Their SERMON- “WE can (and will) use HIGH EXPLOSIVES to destroy whatever (or whomever) doesn’t suit OUR narrow world views”.

Preaching MURDER and TREASON at our Capital (January 06 2020) or this 4:00 Am demonstration of HATE and VIOLENCE in a remote farm field (July 06 2022)

CHRISTIAN (Hee Haw) FUNDIMENTALIST-

CIVIL WAR ON AMERICA.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!