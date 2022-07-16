I sing of arms dealers and the
woman on the rebound, thusly:
If Russia trades Brittney Griner
for Viktor Bout, will the US agree to a return match in Weed, CA? The event would be promoted by the Merchant of Death in Venice
Beach, sponsored by the Phoenix
Mercury Cougars, and broadcast
on Cannabis Network News/CNN.
It’s worth a shot, even if Ukraine tries to bloc her Olympic feats!
To the Viktor belongs the Bout,
so long as Griner lights the fire!
- Bridging the Diplomatic Lies - July 16, 2022
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn