Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Kooky Carp, TV host of “Midday Wasilla.”
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Kooky Carp, TV host of Midday Wasilla.
JERRY
Good morning, Kooky.
KOOKY CARP
I’m scared, Duncan. I heard there’s “coyotes” at our Alaska southern border.
JERRY
Sure, Kook. They’re smuggling polar bears into Wasilla. Like I told Sarah Palin, don’t let your brain go to your head.
KOOKY
Good advice. From now on whenever I feel stupid, I’ll remember that someone out there thinks Donald Trump should be president again.
JERRY
Exactly.
JERRY
Tell me about the show.
KOOKY
We bring awareness and entertainment to the television viewer. All 10 of them. For instance, how to train a dog, cook a steak.
JERRY
What do you know about cooking?
KOOKY
Just finished taping my Mother’s Day special on making breakfast for the woman in your life.
JERRY
But I’m a bachelor. I need cooking lessons.
KOOKY
Okay. Do you know what a Mexican bachelor makes for dinner?
JERRY
No.
KOOKY
Dinner for Juan.
The sounds of pots and pans are heard as they fall out of her cabinet. One hits Kooky on the head.
KOOKY
Ouch! Oh well. I got the frying pan. You probably wonder what I’m going to do with it.
JERRY
Cook someone’s goose?
KOOKY
No, silly. Making a cheese omelet.
There is a loud fart sound.
JERRY
What was that?
KOOKY
I just cut the cheese. Holding my nose, Duncan.
JERRY
Ew.
KOOKY
First, you crack two eggs in the frying pan. Oops. I forgot to light the burner.
JERRY
Brilliant.
KOOKY
Now I..I..
JERRY
What’s wrong?
KOOKY
An egg landed on the counter. I only have one egg left.
JERRY
Just pick up the egg with your hands and toss it in the pan. A few egg shells never hurt anybody.
KOOKY
You are a smart ignoramus.
JERRY
I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that.
KOOKY
Now I pour the milk. Oh, no.
JERRY
What mindless wonder?
KOOKY
I missed the pan and milk spilled all over the hot stove. It’s evaporating. Ever hear of evaporated milk?
KOOKY
Oh well. I’ll throw in some cheddar cheese and pour in a bottle of Tabasco sauce.
JERRY
You better taste it, Kook.
She starts to chew the half cooked omelet.
KOOKY
Oh, man. My mouth is on fire! Water, water!
JERRY
Gee whiz.
KOOKY
Good idea. I’ll squirt some Cheez Wiz in my mouth.
She squirts half the bottle.
KOOKY
Ahhhh. My mouth is on fire even worse!
The stove catches fire. It’s spreading in the kitchen.
JERRY
Now what?
KOOKY
My house is on fire!
JERRY
This may not be a good time, but what age should I tell my dog that he’s adopted?
KOOKY
I wish you could see my middle finger.
JERRY
Kooky Carp everyone. See you tomorrow.
