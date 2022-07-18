Smelling salts please

Trump shall announce his run for Presidency in 2024 JUST BEFORE he is charged with INSERRECTION.
Another future, successful stealing of thunder to own liberal headlines.

Mike Pence can “hang around” but won’t be “roped in” as VP this time, Pence applied for job as Pope, – he has years’ of experience- on his knees.

Besides Trump’s CROOKED family – ONLY one White House SPECIAL COUNCEL shall be appointed-

SIDNEY POWELL.
(Smelling salts please).

Keep it simple- no lawyers, no cabinet, no press briefings…just “SUBORDINATE MORON to the KING of all assholes”.

Sidney (cheeks stuffed with nuts) may look like a taxidermized squirrel, BUT…don’t be fooled- as Trumps pet squirrel- she knows exactly where all the hole are.

Sidney walks one narrow path-The MASON DIXON line.

With Powell as foil- Trump can slash through any democratic barrier to obtain Putin style powers.
Liberals, rhinos, hippos and whatever else shows up at her watering hole, lives in perpetual fear …when this great blight hunter arrives in her leopard print squirrel-mobile.

Abe Lincoln said-“You can’t keep a man in the mud without getting covered yourself- (unless of course) you’re Sidney Powell, meaning… already drenched in shit”.

Honestly- Abe wrote lots of things, and sometimes -stuff is misquoted, however…

Powell NEVER say this –

You can not further brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred.

Signed: Glenn Jones

