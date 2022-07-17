Vote: How to Fight the Next Civil War

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

America is undoubtedly headed for the next civil war, but citizens must first decide which issues to kill each other over.

According to Dr. Ovadah Rainbowe, head of the SPAOS (Sex, Politics And Other Schitte) Department at the University of Vagina at Tampon Springs, modern America is undoubtedly headed for the next civil war. But the country is so divided over so many issues that citizens will have to go to the polls in November to decide which issues to kill each other over.

Dr. Rainbowe explained: “Once upon a time in America, you only had to decide if you were white or black, rich or poor, Catholic or Protestant, Democrat or Republican, master or slave, colored or black and white… now Americans are divided over dozens of issues of all types. All of which must be decided upon before the next civil war can begin.”

Among the divisions and rivalries that will be on the November Ballot are:

Yankees vs Rebels

Yankees vs Red Sox

Blacks vs Whites

Rich vs Poor

Trump vs Biden

Trump vs Liz Cheney

Trump vs Everydamnbody

NRA vs No Guns

Democrats vs Republicans

Roes vs Wades

Fox News vs MSNBC

LGBQT vs Strait

WWE vs AEW

Masked vs Unmasked

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated

Carolina vs Duke

Vegans vs Cannibals

Cable vs Streaming

Bad Guys vs Cops

Everybody vs Cops

Redskins (whoops) vs Cowboys

State of Texas vs Mexico

Marvel vs Disney

New York Times vs Humor Times

Voters may begin voting early, right now, by using this form! Circle your choices and mail the form, along with your drivers license and a $50.00 cash voting fee, to the Humor Times.

SNN Words To Live By

“May I have some dirt?” — James Dean, Rebel Without a Cause

“A bird in the hand is alright for some, but I’d rather have the bush.” — Chuck Barris, The Gong Show

“There are three things a man and a woman should never share. A bathroom, a bank account and a lover.” — Dr. Sweet Mama Dorite, SNN