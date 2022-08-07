Living the Scheme.
Donald Trump insured his former wife was buried “one putz away” at 1st hole of his Westminster NJ golf resort.
Using Ivana’s “still warm body” as a cemetery TAX WRITE OFF EXEMPTION-(par for his course).
Buried alive with fake jewelry insurance claims… Ivana’s not even dead… yet still serving as a stiff on the board.
True story.
Melania’s figure will be preserved as a (sort of) – concrete “negro lawn jockey” at Mar-a-Lago’s driveway.
Melania dimwitted smile will forever be looking up… holding some BIG asses’ reigns… on soiled knees.
Melania’s flathead -will be a perfectly STIFF platter for 45 cheeseburgers and a diet Coke.
In a concrete white hat- Melania won’t feel a thing- and will “wear it well”- (isn’t that what Donny tells em all) since his last oil change?
- Not dead YET! …absolute final draft!!! - August 7, 2022
- LIVING the Scheme-(revision)- a slightly better laugh - August 7, 2022
- Living the Scheme - August 7, 2022
Signed: Glenn Jones