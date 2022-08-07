Living the Scheme.
Donald Trump insured his former wife was buried “one putz away” at 1st hole of his Westminster NJ golf resort.
Using Ivana’s “still warm body” as a cemetery TAX WRITE OFF EXEMPTION-(par for his course).
Buried alive with fake jewelry insurance claims… Ivana’s (not even dead) … still serves as “stiff” on Trump’s board of trust me’s.
TRUE STORY.
Current yard ornament-Melania’s figure will be preserved as sort of a (politically incorrect) – concrete “negro lawn jockey” at Mar-a-Lago’s drive-in.
Melania dimwitted smile will forever be looking UP… holding some BIG asses’ reigns in her teeth… while on landscaped knees.
Melania’s flathead – a perfectly STIFF platter for 45 cheeseburgers, iced diet Cokes and golf fees.
Sporting a concrete white hat- Melania won’t feel a thing- and “vares it vell”- (what Donny… told em all) during each prenup GOLF CART oil change ceremony.
- Not dead YET! …absolute final draft!!! - August 7, 2022
- LIVING the Scheme-(revision)- a slightly better laugh - August 7, 2022
- Living the Scheme - August 7, 2022
Signed: Glenn Jones