trump stole documents worth TRILLIONS

Tchotchke

Maggie Haberman- a New York Times reporter suggested perhaps Trump considered- TOP SECRET classified documents -(he stole) – souvenirs- “a CHOTCH-kee”.

Various media parrots chimed in with all sorts of idiotic variations on her theme-
-are adult reporters this stupid?

Any of these “genius reporters” render a “financial value” on these many boxes of Government secrets?

Biggest BANK ROBBERY in American history and the NYTimes implies perhaps-these were just “participation trophies” stashed in Trump’s basement.

Lob any soft balls lately?

Is making excuses for king GRIFTER a job description?

No finer display of how wealthy white CROOKS are pampered- compare Trump’s treason to anyone else caught RED handed.

Let’s publicly “wonder out loud” what IS the value for detailed information on American nuclear submarine propulsion?
Perhaps Melania can throw in some current CIA Euro spy data? Don’t forget- she speaks 45 languages beside Russian.

Macron was specifically featured in Trump’s trove of GOLDEN trash for political leverage.

Every SECRET detail on French President Emmanuel Macron could be TRADED for campaign grift donations -payable to Trump’s Swiss bank account Charity.

For his politics – no other European leader is of “more targeted interest” to Vladimir Putin, than Macron.

GOSH! another amazing coincidence.

Being conservative … I place what Trump stole at TEN TRILLION DOLLARS.

What do you say Maggie Haberman?

Prove everybody wrong- and I will gladly grift you a “made in China” RED ball cap- TCHOTCHKE.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!