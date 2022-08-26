[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Liz Cheney Turns to Expert to Plot Next Career Move

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

With her Political career grinding to a halt, Liz Cheney turns to an expert to help plot her next career move.

Liz Cheney career move
Liz Cheney ponders her next career move: perhaps Traveling American Legion Speaker? Image by Wyoming National Guard, flickr.com.

With her political career on the skids, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has turned to international jobs expert Dr. Lotta Sweat of the famed Slobovian Blue Collar Network for guidance in selection of her next career move.

After several meetings with Ms. Cheney and careful study of her qualifications, Dr. Sweat provided her with the following career possibilities:

  1. Disbarred Lawyer
  2. AEW lady wrestler (The Colorado Hammer)
  3. Middle school hall monitor
  4. Greeter at Leavenworth federal prison
  5. One of 87,000 new IRS agents
  6. Texas border guard
  7. Donald Trump’s maid
  8. MSNBC talk show host
  9. Illegal immigrant bus hostess
  10. Online Witch Doctoress
  11. Ambassador to Afghanistan
  12. Hostess on The View
  13. Show runner for the Bozo the Clown show reboot
  14. Joe Biden’s running mate in 2024
  15. Humor Times unpaid intern

