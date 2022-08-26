Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)
With her Political career grinding to a halt, Liz Cheney turns to an expert to help plot her next career move.
With her political career on the skids, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has turned to international jobs expert Dr. Lotta Sweat of the famed Slobovian Blue Collar Network for guidance in selection of her next career move.
After several meetings with Ms. Cheney and careful study of her qualifications, Dr. Sweat provided her with the following career possibilities:
- Disbarred Lawyer
- AEW lady wrestler (The Colorado Hammer)
- Middle school hall monitor
- Greeter at Leavenworth federal prison
- One of 87,000 new IRS agents
- Texas border guard
- Donald Trump’s maid
- MSNBC talk show host
- Illegal immigrant bus hostess
- Online Witch Doctoress
- Ambassador to Afghanistan
- Hostess on The View
- Show runner for the Bozo the Clown show reboot
- Joe Biden’s running mate in 2024
- Humor Times unpaid intern
SNN Words To Live By
“What’s happened to this country shouldn’t happen to a coyote.” — Shep Montrose (Roy Barcroft), “Have Gun Will Travel” TV show
“Everything is a competition.” — HGTV commercial
“It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have lost at all.” — Lester “Roadhog“ Moran, singer
