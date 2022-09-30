MY CAMPAIGN SLOGAN IS

“KILL EVERY NAZI”

JAKE PICKERING

FOR BOARD OF EDUCATION

“We declare our right on this earth to be a human being, to be respected as a human being, to be given the rights of a human being in this society, on this earth, in this day, which we intend to bring into existence by any means necessary.” — Malcolm X (June 28, 1964)

Hey, conservative Republicans, if you really do want to “Make America Great Again”, then the solution to America’s current treasonous GOP dilemma is both unavoidable and obvious: the American federal government (for its very own survival) must make the ultimate extermination of anti-American, genocidal Nazi mass murderers official U.S. government policy once again.

The US Constitution is absolutely clear on this particular subject – the penalty for treason is DEATH. Killing Nazis really shouldn’t be so controversial in 2022, should it? They have it coming after all, after the far-Right’s failed fascist coup d’etat attempt of January 6, 2021.

Every last neo-Nazi alive in 21st Century America is a worthless, brainless, hillbilly racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, homicidal misogynist terrorist traitor who deserves to die. Or do you disagree? If so, please write a response in favor of demonic dictatorships and fascist genocide, you troglodyte. Have the courage of your convictions, GOP cowards!

Make no mistake about it. Both of our WWII-era Democratic presidents, Franklin D. Roosevelt (the greatest American president) and Harry S. Truman (the most underrated American president) would have killed every last Satanic Nazi scumbag on the European continent had that been absolutely necessary.

Killing many millions of Nazis inside of Germany proper and in German-occupied lands was of course 100% necessary and absolutely justifiable in every respect in order to bring World War II to a conclusion with our democracy intact. Or do you disagree? (Not to mention the holy mission of serving God’s justice on Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.)

Right-wing racist neo-Nazis, please feel free to write a letter (if you’re at all literate) explaining why you are so in love with your favorite “conservative” Nazi cult leaders Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump. I’m sure this esteemed publication would love to hear an uneducated opinion from your completely ignorant and anti-American point of view, in case they’ve missed the past 30 years of far-Right partisan Republican fascist Fox “News”.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

(a candidate in the November 8, 2022 election for the Humboldt County Board of Education)

P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1

