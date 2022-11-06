ELON MUSK IS A RACIST REPUBLIKKKAN
https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgpkqb/elon-musk-twitter-neo-nazis
Evil Elon Musk is completely full of feces
From an Apartheid South African species
Elon has Republican small penis syndrome
Tina Turner whoops him in the Thunderdome
Elon loves missiles because his cock is tiny
Overcompensating all the time, Musk is slimy
Elon loves Trump since they’re both racists
You know when Musk reads this he’ll hate it
Elon is a wimp who can’t handle the truth
Musk fires anyone who is even a little Jewish
Twitter is crap, everyone knows that’s a fact
Musk’s coffers are now $44 billion less fat
Speaking of fat, Florida’s Donald J. Trump
Is a hideously obese orange syphilitic bump
On Mr. Elon Musk’s pasty white hairy rump
Trump & Musk are neo-Nazi junkie chumps
Who both travel to Moscow for Putin humps
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
