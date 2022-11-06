RAPEPUBLICAN RAPISTS RAPING

RAPEPUBLICAN RAPISTS RAPING

“Well, somebody’s doing the raping, Don! I mean somebody’s doing it! Who’s doing the raping? Who’s doing the raping?”
— admitted serial sexual assaulter Donald “The One-Pump Chump” Trump, Vladimir Putin’s puppet (Traitor Trump quoted from a July 1, 2015 interview with CNN’s Don Lemon)

Trump is a tangerine terrorist tard
Looks like he was fried in orange lard
Off to Club Fed the Donald will go
In the shower, Don, don’t drop the soap!
Defund the P.D. that gave a badge
To Herschel Walker, that’s so sad!
Georgia’s worst man absentee dad
Even Herschel’s son said the truth
Whack job Walker is a total loser
Herschel is a lifelong serial abuser
Trump gets away with grabbing snatch
Walker Texas Ranger has a fake badge

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering

