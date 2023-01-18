Curious George Santos

George Santos is a “real Curious George”.
The sad truth about Darling George is- one primate- couldn’t accomplish this alone.
A Republican jungle HOOTS victory- as teammates.
– LIE, CHEAT, and STEAL- every banana.
Measure this collaborative GOP crimewave for yourself friend-
They put the “I” in team, and Georgy in their jungle.
Not one Nausea County Republican resigned in protest during that
Stage-managed SHOCK and AWE.
cronyism- came through for ZOO keeper McCarthy.
Long Island GOP delivered an ape Congressman- in the form of a “Jew-ish Ham grenade” .
RANCID meatings “made their cut” because they ALL signed, sealed and packaged Georgy- like fetid liverwurst wearing a bow tied.
Coaching Georgy, holding his WEINER, elephant rides to the freakshow – right (WING) on schedule.
Only a truly narcissistic, pathologic, liar… could relish being a shameless asshole.
WORST- EVER- CLEVER.
George attended TRUMP UNIVERSITY- (meaning Don’s insurrection in DC).
Santos – directly linked to Russian influencers, donations and delusions-
Santos – videotaped “bragging” to having been in Russia “many times”.
George loves attention- “My multiple personality untouchable schemes came true!!”
WE WON!
FakeMOUS MEEE! Worldwide celebrity.
A self-induced sick-ish cartoon-
THAT man, in the steamy “brown-ish Yellow Hat”… IS Kevin McCarthy-
“That Clown monkey I bought is crapping on ME!”
Carnival barkers’ big yellow hat -isn’t clean now-ish… is it?
I’m afraid for silly little George-
Georgy might suffer a terrible, crippling, (speaker induced) gavel hammer accident.
(This does happen)- Not knowing… who’s who-
In Da ZOO.
Poor George.
Signed: Glenn Jones