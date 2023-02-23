Brad Raffensperger on DAhh line

Trump called Brad Raffensperger 18 times.
Trump obviously never purchased Brad’s book-“Integrity Counts”
Georgia’s Secretary of State protected himself by recording TRUMP’S EXTORTION phone call Jan 02 2021.
Trump blabbers- “it was a PERFECT CALL” … (so perfect in fact)- Mark Meadows and crooked MAGA attorney Cleta Mitchell chimed in-
(Neither will be saved by any bells).
For 60 painful minutes, Brad was called “A CHILD” berated as “SCHMUCK”- threatened with criminal liability- by an unhinged, dish throwing, tyrant- President.
Fortunately- Brad taped Trump’s insane malice – otherwise who knows?
Raffensperger’s Family could have suffered “some terrible car accident”.
Mob boss- EXTORTION – Words matter.
Trump saying “Shmuck” isn’t simply “vile or contemptable”- its Yiddish definition is “penis”.
Cassidy Hutchinson experienced President (MOB BOSS) THREATS.
Cassidy told her story knowing SOME tragedy might otherwise befall her … I assume Ms. Hutchinson is still hiding somewhere, with Federal protection.
Trump MOB speak- “Hey Blad, howz da family? Everyone in da MAFIA sez-stayin healthy iza challenge for Schmuck’s- bla,bla,bla”.
84 years ago- Nazi butchers repeated THIS inhumanity-
Field Marshall VonTrump 1939 (on the line) …” Mayor Soongone? -I NEED YOU TO FIND ME 11,780 JEWS!… What? You refuse? … your family vil be dismembered and sealed in 50-gallon drums!
Soongone- like Jamal Khashoggi, Journalists and Dissidents Mayors.
Trump and Kushner – henchmen, accomplices- bathing in Khashoggis- innocent slaughter.
A not so safe Saudi Consulate.
A boiled alive Turkish sauna- Jared Kushner and Trump Lavishly parsing BLOOD MONEY payments as LOCKS, STOCKS and BARRELS.
Signed: Glenn Jones