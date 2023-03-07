Railroaded “AGAIN” Ohio.
East Palestine Ohio suffers a political mess beyond Norfolk and Southern’s HAZMAT Fire ball February 06 2023.
LIKE A VULTURE… Trump arrived February 22nd using “locals as a prop” for HIS SICK angertainment ratings.
Trump’s administration- gleefully dismantled railroad safety.
GOP Expedited STRIP MINING remaining industry protocols.
Reckless Deregulations -allowed Norfolk and Southern to cut 9600 jobs- boosting wealthy shareholder payouts 4500% during Trumps term.
NOW…weeks later DeWine STILL refuses to declare East Palestine a disaster area, DeWine has proven to be “Governor bigger hole”.
Biden called (same day)- offering Republican “Governor DeHole” Federal assistance.
Biden isn’t politicizing fear and misery or punishing Ohio for being a red state- Republicans are.
71% of Republican Representatives voted for eliminating OSHA and the EPA, not surprisingly this results in “unsafe” everything.
Citizens of Ohio NOW understand EXACTLY how Puerto Ricans felt when after a hurricane- Trump stayed just long enough to- heave paper towel rolls at perplexed survivors.
Trump TROLL behavior- feeding FEAR stale MAGA nuts.
There isn’t a school shooting, church bombing or ecological disaster Republicans won’t land their golden corporate helicopter on- to blame WOKE LIBERALS.
Tucker! – “VILE for the camera”.
Nothing “beyond Tuckers pale”- FOX Opinion Treason… Rupert Murdoch delivers his poisoned DAILY TRAIN WRECK of shit every day.
Republicans stab democracy, kick community safety in the face, and diminish humanity.
Enough trickle-(gusher)down HAZMAT and feces from FAKE billionaires.
Hear THAT steam whistle Republicans? – “WOKE UP” – VOTE BLUE.
- Ohio train wreck central - March 7, 2023
- Texas Judge Andrea Bouressa-ALL RISE - February 27, 2023
- Brad Raffensperger on DAhh line - February 22, 2023
Signed: Glenn Jones