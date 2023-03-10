How Covid Made Me Lose My Job…as a Pickpocket! Part 2

,

pickpocket trade

An exclusive anonymous expose on the pickpocket trade during a pandemic!  Financial Update.

In the early days of Covid, being 6 feet apart while having this gig was really slim pickens for the pickpocket trade!

But since I wrote the original article in 2021, things are looking up – which is where I want you to be looking when I’ve got my hand in your pocket! haha

pickpocket trade

You see, I do ‘crowd work’ & if I’m out of work too long – my arthritis is murder – I can’t even open a pickle jar, let alone hail a cab!

‘Looks like we’re gonna get some rain’ is a favorite of mine.  So is, ‘Look – another Chinese Spy Balloon’!

Chinese balloon

But, I feel so cheap when I do that!

(That ought to get me a few points in the lower floors of Heaven, don’cha think?)

Okay, things aren’t so good. Unfortunately, during the 3 year Covid time out – you folks picked up a few tricks of your own – like keeping a fake wallet in your back pocket to deceive the thief.

Just so you know, I don’t like to be referred to as a thief – I prefer a ‘Digital Entrepreneur’ or ‘Commerce Magician’.

And, I’m not a mugger – but those that are, know all about ‘Give-up Money’.

That’s when you folks divide your valuables up in case someone sticks you up.

In your bra you have the Hope Diamond, $1,000 in cash & Brad Pitt’s home phone number!

And, in your pocketbook you have a dollar, 4 buttons & Lint!

Of course, we don’t want it to be like Adam & Eve either – who kept everything in their Fig Leaves. 

One wrong move or itch & it’s like hitting a Pinata!

Yes, thanks to Covid you folks wised up & don’t have the knee jerk reaction when ‘one of us’ yells in a crowd, ‘Someone stole my wallet’!

pickpocket trade

So, I guess it’s impossible to make an illegal living these days!

purse model

Oh well, I don’t know who this Model is – but maybe she has ‘Two 10’s for a 5’!

I SAID, ‘Oh well, I don’t know who this Model is – but maybe she has ‘Two 10’s for a 5’!

Photos: “Paper Moon” Tatum O’Neal & Ryan O’Neal.

For more laughs, don’t forget to read Part 1 here!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share