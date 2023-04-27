Jane Sullivan Roberts pawn slop

Hello -My name is Jane Sullivan Roberts.
My husband is Supreme Court Justice Roberts- Our entitlement circus TAG TEAMS as JESUS.
Robert’s inJustice puts the I in SCHEME.
I’m running a recruitment pawn shop called- LAWYER & JUDGE SHOPPING-
Call it what you will-(WE neva call it conflict of interest)-
Call it –“INTERE$T on CONFLICT”!
Checks cashed- thumbs greened.
As a conservative, Christian DOGMA, fundamentalist in DC- I’m “making bank” off my husband’s inbred pedigree.
Imagine a Bishop married to the Pope, baptized in a cesspool of payola.
Unsavory: a bathtub I wear on my finger like a cheap telemarketing ring.
WHO DAT on DAH line?
Justice Clarence Thomas – (in bubble trouble) -That man and his bleached whale wife- live in bath ROBES.
Gold-plated tubs installed by billionaire (FASCIST) HARLAND CROW.
(It’s OK to be owned Clarence- just don’t wipe boogers on your fiends).
It’s SOOOOO hard- for Johnny and ME- to call that kettle black… when WE are up to our pearls in SIMULAR shit.
(Decorum means- DON’T GET CAUGHT darling)!
THANK GOD the Supreme Court is “legally exempt” from everything.
Picture MAGA Christians sucking golden bowling ball through a garden hose.
Off shore banking is like being a plantation owner… -bring your hoes.
Of course-logic (USE TO) demand forensic TAX AUDIT INVESTIGATION$-
Fraud blooming corruption… (pray nobody beat around my thorny bush).
Late to the club- (No worry’s)- ITS always tee time fur GRIFTERS.
Jane’s secret hole (in one)-GREENS FEES.
MOW fur ME!- nothing fur you.
LA-tee-Dah.
Signed: Glenn Jones