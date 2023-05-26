Harlan Crow speaks.
Despite advice from a dozen attorneys, I’m DEMANDING the IRS do a complete forensic TAX AUDIT.
ALLEGED – kleptocratic worship and democracy destruction- I feeel violated!
The IRS will exonerate my TARNISHED REPUTATION, put to rest-(PHONY liberal) SLANDERS- I simply PURCHASED “a cheat” on the SUPREME COURT with MY billions of influence.
JURY…Isn’t it possible-I’m just an average white guy with a few quirks?
FULL TRANSPARENCY America- nothing to hide here folks! Except (of course)-my big WHITE HIDE.
As transparent as glacier streams thundering down from Hitlers Eagle nest retreat HIGH in those GLORIOUS alpine Mountains of NAZI era Germany.
I don’t want to whisper into a microphone-I WANT TO SCREAM-
Clarence may polish my oxfords- but Thomas is NOT MY NIGGA.
It’s not as if Clarence does the dishes while traveling abroad -CLINGING (like a barnacle) ON my luxury yacht lifestyle.
I MAY have…
membership within (He-man women haters) BOHEMIAN CLUB.
Perhaps…
I DO collect Hitlers personal artifacts, AND have a weirdo sculpture garden of FASCISM at my massive garden estate…
but HEY… let’s not read anything into the fine print, OK?
Let’s say YOU were born billionaire-LIKE ME.
Wouldn’t YOU shelter MY MASSIVE ASSets and obscure financial transactions behind SECRET banking laws?
Wouldn’t YOU PURCHASE CITIZENSHIP in- St. Kitts and Nevis… that (coincidentally) have such SECRET BANK LAWS? – thought so!
I’m paying less American Taxes than an illegal immigrant!
No taxes for TexASS!
SEE- You’re just like ME.
- Harlan Crow SPEAKS! - May 26, 2023
Signed: Glenn Jones