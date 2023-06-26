Samuel Alito SPEAKS.

A cringe worthy 1200-word WSJ editorial boils down to one IDIOTIC fishing story from the shores of IMPLAUSIBILITY.

“Ostracized… for merely following Justice Scalia’s navigational charts to gluttony”.

Fittingly- Scalia died face down at a “kleptocratic” banquet table, submerged in his personal golden trough of gravy.

Fossil fuel TROPHY GRAVY-

Endangered species shot down by Scalia HIMSELF that morning -with an NRA supplied AR-15.

That derailed BLOATED GRAVY TRAIN marked Scalia’s 80th hedge fund festa- before his entitlement glands “imploded” like some titanic submersible.

Cuban cigars, thousand-dollar bottles of wine- Scalia actually split at his SELFISH schemes like a greasy overcooked bratwurst.

Scalia’s autopsy revealed “CITIZENS UNITED”- is KILLING US ALL!

Infecting Federalist Society judges, a moldy preexisting herpes of “originalist superstition” from dark ages…

Saving democracy could be CURED with a VERY simple shot of -codified ethics.

Chief Justice John Roberts refuses treatment.

Clarence Thomas shares ZOMBISM obesity with his wife.

Self-righteous louts (FIRST)- rolled in dough, (THEN)- baked into a crusty mold$ -by Leonard Leo.

Leo is a uber-funded, evangelistic, Christian, attorney crusader.

NO separation between HI$ church and OUR state.

Leo butters MAGA Supreme Court loafer’s- whole$ale.

Pound for pound, exclusive conservative hunting lodges are cheaper than margarine.

PRETENDING billion-dollar litigation isn’t discussed by tycoons on private flights…yeah right…“hold my SALMON Alito- YOUR hooks in deep”.

THE DARK AGES -when religion strip-mined “every crumb” of human decency.

Justice King Roberts decrees “no need to explain thineself to schooling taxpayers-feed EM sawdust and fishheads”

Signed: Glenn Jones