Samuel Alito SPEAKS.
A cringe worthy 1200-word WSJ editorial boils down to one IDIOTIC fishing story from the shores of IMPLAUSIBILITY.
“Ostracized… for merely following Justice Scalia’s navigational charts to gluttony”.
Fittingly- Scalia died face down at a “kleptocratic” banquet table, submerged in his personal golden trough of gravy.
Fossil fuel TROPHY GRAVY-
Endangered species shot down by Scalia HIMSELF that morning -with an NRA supplied AR-15.
That derailed BLOATED GRAVY TRAIN marked Scalia’s 80th hedge fund festa- before his entitlement glands “imploded” like some titanic submersible.
Cuban cigars, thousand-dollar bottles of wine- Scalia actually split at his SELFISH schemes like a greasy overcooked bratwurst.
Scalia’s autopsy revealed “CITIZENS UNITED”- is KILLING US ALL!
Infecting Federalist Society judges, a moldy preexisting herpes of “originalist superstition” from dark ages…
Saving democracy could be CURED with a VERY simple shot of -codified ethics.
Chief Justice John Roberts refuses treatment.
Clarence Thomas shares ZOMBISM obesity with his wife.
Self-righteous louts (FIRST)- rolled in dough, (THEN)- baked into a crusty mold$ -by Leonard Leo.
Leo is a uber-funded, evangelistic, Christian, attorney crusader.
NO separation between HI$ church and OUR state.
Leo butters MAGA Supreme Court loafer’s- whole$ale.
Pound for pound, exclusive conservative hunting lodges are cheaper than margarine.
PRETENDING billion-dollar litigation isn’t discussed by tycoons on private flights…yeah right…“hold my SALMON Alito- YOUR hooks in deep”.
THE DARK AGES -when religion strip-mined “every crumb” of human decency.
Justice King Roberts decrees “no need to explain thineself to schooling taxpayers-feed EM sawdust and fishheads”
Signed: Glenn Jones