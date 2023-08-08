THE GILGO BEACH RAPEPUBLICAN

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/07/gilgo-beach-murders-what-rex-heuermann-was-like-as-a-boss.html

The Gilgo Beach serial killer is named Rex

His belly is so big they should call him “Tex”

GOP Rex is a Fox “News” fan of the Trumps

Rex spared Ivanka to let her daddy hump her

Republicans are known as “Rapepublicans”.

Because conservatives are creeps who rape

Trump bragged about it – just play the tape!

Anytime you see a Rapepublican in town,

Call the FBI because local police are clowns.

They let this serial killer murder for years

The Long Island pigs surely shed no tears

Killing hookers is a common GOP fantasy

But prosecuting Trump is somehow heresy?

Conservatives are craven cowards who lie

GOP stands for Greedy Old Pervert guys.

Rex Heuermann worked for Trump

While he was on a beach body dump

A serial killer is Trump’s legacy

Trump’s face looks like leprosy.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1

Signed: Jake Pickering