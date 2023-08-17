Republican Co-conspirators paved a wicked plan to destroy American democracy.
Overdue indictments road tar- Trump’s obvious guilt.
If Trump “IS” innocent- HE should request “a sooner” Court date- WITHOUT DELAY!
Run that BIG mouth UNDER OATH- (without lawyers) …explain for Judge and Jury – EXACTLY what happened.
“If you come after me” rhetoric plays to a dwindling theatre of grifted dupes, because Trump wouldn’t lift his pinky to help those serving HIS jail time.
“CONSERVATIVES OMINOUS WARNING”-
MAGA organ grinders imply “convicting republican crooks”- (risks what?) – POLITICAL ANARCHY.
Really?
A redneck convoy of Klansmen driving gun turret pick-up trucks, snaking out of Idaho for some Biblical race riot apocalypse?
HATE Radio programs? “CALLS to ARMS”? Uneducated rural lynch mobs? AXES to GRIND?
MAGA Scholars-(obviously)- “learned nothing since Jan06”.
I say BRING IT!
FBI- THIS TIME get a “good look” at these FASCIST NUTS.
NO MORE tin-plated Sunday school warriors (sporting buffalo horns) VICTORY LAP celebrations from soap boxes.
NO MORE-Smug retreats “back to Texas”, on billionaire-chartered buses.
Instead-Fingerprint, mug shot and strip search NAZIS TRASH for weapons.
NO KID GLOVES- (read em the riot act) – breaking barriers? killing cops? storming Capitals?
– MOW EM DOWN.
Demolition derby idiots “came” for wreckage- GIVE FASCISTS WHAT THEY DEMAND.
IDAHO MAGA IGNORANCE: intrusive STOP SIGNS = BIG Government.
STOP SIGNS = don’t apply TO ME”.
Observe… Idaho=REPUBLICAN DRIVERS=defy actual thinking.
“Laws and signs”, are SUSPICIOUS- big lies= subservience to liberalism.
Another Biden plot- impinging on Trump’s CROOKED goal of= DRIVING OVER- INNOCENT BYSTANDERS.
- Give DUH people what they want - August 16, 2023
- CALL RON DESANTIS “GOVERNOR GROOMER” - August 8, 2023
- ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. IS AN IDIOT - August 8, 2023
Signed: Glenn Jones