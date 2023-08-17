Give DUH people what they want

Republican Co-conspirators paved a wicked plan to destroy American democracy.

Overdue indictments road tar- Trump’s obvious guilt.

If Trump “IS” innocent- HE should request “a sooner” Court date- WITHOUT DELAY!

Run that BIG mouth UNDER OATH- (without lawyers) …explain for Judge and Jury – EXACTLY what happened.

“If you come after me” rhetoric plays to a dwindling theatre of grifted dupes, because Trump wouldn’t lift his pinky to help those serving HIS jail time.

“CONSERVATIVES OMINOUS WARNING”-

MAGA organ grinders imply “convicting republican crooks”- (risks what?) – POLITICAL ANARCHY.

Really?

A redneck convoy of Klansmen driving gun turret pick-up trucks, snaking out of Idaho for some Biblical race riot apocalypse?

HATE Radio programs? “CALLS to ARMS”? Uneducated rural lynch mobs? AXES to GRIND?

MAGA Scholars-(obviously)- “learned nothing since Jan06”.

I say BRING IT!

FBI- THIS TIME get a “good look” at these FASCIST NUTS.

NO MORE tin-plated Sunday school warriors (sporting buffalo horns) VICTORY LAP celebrations from soap boxes.

NO MORE-Smug retreats “back to Texas”, on billionaire-chartered buses.

Instead-Fingerprint, mug shot and strip search NAZIS TRASH for weapons.

NO KID GLOVES- (read em the riot act) – breaking barriers? killing cops? storming Capitals?

– MOW EM DOWN.

Demolition derby idiots “came” for wreckage- GIVE FASCISTS WHAT THEY DEMAND.

IDAHO MAGA IGNORANCE: intrusive STOP SIGNS = BIG Government.

STOP SIGNS = don’t apply TO ME”.

Observe… Idaho=REPUBLICAN DRIVERS=defy actual thinking.

“Laws and signs”, are SUSPICIOUS- big lies= subservience to liberalism.

Another Biden plot- impinging on Trump’s CROOKED goal of= DRIVING OVER- INNOCENT BYSTANDERS.

Signed: Glenn Jones