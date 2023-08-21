MUGSHOT week-SAY CHEESEBRO

Film footage on Jan06 reveals- Alex Jones spewing his bullhorn of bullshit- grifting VIOLENCE for Trump’s anarchy.

Following Jones, (taking videos)- was Trump attorney- Kenneth Chesebro-(dumb and dumber).

What more does a jury need? – IDIOTS- filmed their own TREASON.

Holding hands with INFOWARS HOST -a record of GOP toilet paper unraveling in broad daylight.

Alex Jones- lost lawsuits to families of children murdered in a mass shooting-(remember Sandy hook?) No remorse, no apology, just Alex PATHETIC attempt to hide bank accounts from courts, while pleading “poor pockets”.

” Basically, a shameless creep who deserves to die for a Hell HE created…money pillaged from misery.

Tag team Jones with Chesebro- CHUMP lawyer pleading- DUH 5th -because… otherwise CHEZ has to explain a betrayal worthy of hanging.

This level of shameless guilt -often causes “a paralysis” experienced by polio victims- (self-induced choking silence).

Late July, at a republican leadership conference- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was asked “HOW HIS republican complicity and failed leadership was going?”

Like CheesyBRO- Mitch transformed into a silent cigar store Indian. – FORKED TONGUE, Smoking lies, staged innocents.

HOW!

Perhaps God (temporarily) turned McConnell into a pillar of salt? demonstrating the Biblical implications of being a worthless serial liar.

A real “come to Jesus’ moment” for mastermind (SWINDLER) McConnell.

Mitch saw his entire “wretched” career pass before his LIES… Lies blurted (in mobster vernacular) from the warted lips of Donald Trump’s anus.

Like all the indicted co-conspirators- (SPEECHLESS) Mitch- was scared shitless.

Signed: Glenn Jones