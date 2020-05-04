The Jerry Duncan Show Play: Pages 24-31

The Jerry Duncan Show, the Play: It’s NYC run may have been cut short due to the coronavirus, but you can read it all right here!
Jerry moves over to his apartment.
Scene 9 Jerry’s Apartment
Jerry sits on his chair. Maggie enters.
MAGGIE
It’s me.
JERRY
Not now. I need some time to myself.
MAGGIE
I was hoping you’d want to know what I’m up to since you never have me in your thoughts.
JERRY
How would you know?
MAGGIE
Remember. I can read your mind.
JERRY
Don’t tell me that. My head is going to explode.
MAGGIE
Calm down. Your blood pressure is rising.
MAGGIE
I joined an exercise class. Mrs. Mandel had been giving me her fabulous chopped liver. It’s so delicious that I gained fifteen pounds.
JERRY
That’s bad.
MAGGIE
Had no idea chopped liver was so fattening.
JERRY
I thought you knew everything.
MAGGIE
Your father said I shouldn’t worry about gaining a few pounds. Fat people are harder to kidnap.
JERRY
Have you heard about the seafood diet?
MAGGIE
No.
JERRY
You see the food and you eat it.
MAGGIE
Always with a smart remark.
JERRY
That’s how I make a living.
MAGGIE
I know. My son the insult comedian.
MAGGIE
Your father got hired to work on the wall to keep out the Trump family. It was so nice of the Lord to pay for it.
The intern enters.
INTERN
Hey, Mr. Duncan. That was a really good show with W. If you ever need a co-host…
The intern removes his shirt.
JERRY
Whoa. Get me a water bottle.
INTERN
I will. Thank you for my job and not paying me.
The intern exits.
MAGGIE
Shame on you for not paying your intern.
JERRY
What. Bill Clinton didn’t pay Monica Lewinsky.
MAGGIE
But at least he gave her a gift.
JERRY
Yeah. A spot remover.
The intern returns with a water bottle.
INTERN
Here’s your water.
JERRY
Starting today, you’re getting paid.
INTERN
(excited) What can I say?
JERRY
Wait until you look at your first check.
Jerry and the intern move over to the radio station.
Scene 10 Radio Station
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
Intern hands Jerry the microphone. A silhouette of Woody Allen can be seen pacing back and forth behind the screen.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning?
INTERN
A real good morning. I’m getting paid.
JERRY
Yes, you are. Today on the show my guest is movie director and writer Woody Allen.
Jerry goes behind the screen.
JERRY
Hi Woody.
WOODY
Hello.
JERRY
You seem to have anxiety.
WOODY
I haven’t had a bowel movement in three days. All because my agent told me to do your show.
JERRY
Smart move. I’ll scare the crap out of you.
WOODY
Then ask me anything.
JERRY
How’s Sunny?
WOODY
You mean Soon-Yi.
JERRY
Whatever.
WOODY
She’s doing great. I bought her a new wok and she’s cooking up a storm. We eat lots of vegetables and chopped chicken Korean style.
JERRY
Have you ever tried North Korean food?
WOODY
No.
JERRY
Neither have North Koreans.
JERRY
You met Soon-Yi when she was a teenager. While you were dating her mother Mia Farrow.
WOODY
I know what you’re probably thinking.
JERRY
Trust me, you don’t. You’re bat shit crazy.
WOODY
I can’t invent characters like you, Duncan. You remind me of my nasty mother Cherry. For her own amusement, I was blindfolded and shoved in a locked closet. Then a hour later, she pounded on the door and yelled “Fire. Everyone out of the house.” My dysfunctional family. When I was ten, they moved to Brooklyn. When I was twelve, I found them.
JERRY
When did you realize that you were funny?
WOODY
After being kicked out of college, I started writing jokes. Some television shows bought them and I eventually got a job writing scripts.
JERRY
Did you leave home?
WOODY
I had to. Women were knocking on my door to get in show biz.
JERRY
The thought is making me ill.
WOODY
Would you like some marijuana?
JERRY
No. I’ll wait until our interview is over, so I can jump off a bridge. Tell me about Diane Keaton.
WOODY
Diane was bulimic. A barfer. Very nervous like me. After we’d make love, she’d throw up. I asked my shrink, Was it me? Was it her? Was she thinking about Groucho Marx?
JERRY
Hey, Woody. What does Diane call two fingers?
WOODY
Tell me.
JERRY
Dessert.
WOODY
Diane was in some of my movies. My favorite was Annie Hall. I won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay and Best Director.
JERRY
You starred in many of the films you wrote.
WOODY
Yes. Bananas, Crimes and Misdemeanors and Take The Money and Run.
JERRY
Sounds like the Harvey Weinstein story. Do you have hobbies?
WOODY
I play clarinet every Monday evening at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.
JERRY
Clarinet? That instrument is for geeks.
WOODY
I know. I leave it on my dashboard so I can get handicap parking.
JERRY
This is a political show. Can’t let you leave without asking what you think of Trump.
WOODY
He’s a bully. Like the jerk that stuffed me in a locker when I was in high school. The guy that kicked sand in my face at the beach. The douche bag that called me names like stupid, four eyes, ugly and freak when I was in elementary school.
JERRY
That’s okay. Six of the seven dwarfs are not Happy. Hey, I hear you do magic.
WOODY
Yes. I’m going to perform a magic trick on your show.
JERRY
What’s that stick you just pulled out of your back pocket?
WOODY
It’s a magic wand. Let me show you how it works.
JERRY
Sure.
Woody walks up to Jerry. Puts the wand on his head.
WOODY
I’m going to tap three time on your empty head. Close your eyes and count to three.
The sound of a wood block is heard to each count.
JERRY
One, two, three.
WOODY
Open your eyes.
JERRY
You’re so tall. And I’m so small. How come I have a bunch of arms?
WOODY
I turned you into a cockroach. People call you one, but I made it happen.
JERRY
You can’t do that you scrawny twerp.
WOODY
I’m going to squish you under my foot.
JERRY
No, Wood-Yi. I need to insult more people. You’re sick. Call your shrink. Help!
WOODY
Gotta do it. If there is a nuclear war, all that would be left is you and Ted Cruz. Say good-bye, Duncan.
JERRY
Please. I’ll do anything if you let me be human again.
WOODY
Okay. Get down on all fours and bark like a dog.
Jerry circles like a dog on his hands and knees.
JERRY
Woof, woof.
WOODY
You can do better.
JERRY
Woof, woof, woof, woof.
WOODY
Stand up. Close your eyes.
Jerry stands. Woody taps his head with the wand three times to the sound of a wood block.
JERRY
I see fingers! I can wiggle my toes! I’m human again!
WOODY
That’s a stretch, Duncan.
JERRY
See you tomorrow everyone.
Jerry comes from behind the screen.
JERRY
Intern. Get me a cup of coffee. My nerves are shot.
INTERN
Absolutely. You’re lucky to be alive, Mr. Duncan.
JERRY
Do you know the difference between coffee and your opinion?
INTERN
No, sir.
JERRY
I asked for coffee.
INTERN
(running) Right away, Mr. Duncan. I love my job.
The intern exits.
TO BE CONTINUED…
