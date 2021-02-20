News Trash

“Just days after voting to acquit Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham is publicly launching his effort to take revenge on Democrats – and he’s starting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“During a recent Fox News interview, Graham predicted that if Republicans re-take the House of Representatives in 2022, they’ll move to impeach Vice President Harris.”
[DLCC, Feb. 19, 2021]

How can they impeach her? She hasn’t even stolen a peach yet. What are they trying to do, indict her on the first date? Now that’s what I call Harrisment! Granted, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has
already “launched” her effort to impeach Joe Biden, so maybe they didn’t want Ms. Harris to feel lonely, left out or unfairly neglected. But they could at least wait until the smoke cleared from the gun
she fired, before they start another “recoil” motion, like the one in California. How impatient can you get–unless you have COVID, and have learned how to be patient, until death do you convict.

James Israel
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

