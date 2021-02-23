Nearer My Beer To Thee

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signs ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance update, ending Chicago police cooperation with federal immigration agents (Chicago Tribune, Feb. 21, 2021)

“Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an ordinance Tuesday closing loopholes in Chicago’s Welcoming City ordinance, prohibiting police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities to deport immigrants living in the country without legal permission who have criminal backgrounds.”

Bulletin sounds shocking to those who are unfamiliar with the Windy City, yet there’s
no cause for alarm. This is simply an update of the existing statute, passed in 1925.
The Sicilian Immigration Act (aka Capone Law) was intended to protect migrant beer
distributors from being deported to Indiana and Wisconsin. After nearly a century, it
was in danger of becoming obsolete, due to advances in technology (microbreweries)
coupled with changing perceptions of Sicilians (Battle of Anzio, 1943). Indeed, it was
only in the last few years that Americans learned that Anzio is on the mainland of Italy,
and that Al Capone was born in Brooklyn, NY, although his ancestors came from the
province of Salerno, in Campania, not far from the ruins of Pompei. (By coincidence,
Frank Nitti, who succeeded Capone as head of The Chicago Outfit, was born in the
same village as were Capone’s parents; he came to America when he was a child.
His family also settled in Brooklyn. Nitti’s mother was Capone’s first cousin, which
is also a coincidence. Then again, maybe not). In any case, now that Chicago lies
in ruins, thanks to gentrification and the rule of the Top 1%, the city mothers, led by
Mayor Lightfoot, have taken the old law out of the cement and brought it back to life.
And it’s a good thing, too. After all, Chicago is a welcoming city. That’s why Donald
Trump used it as a doormat for so many years, even as he defaced the magnificent
Chicago skyline by erecting a hideous high-rise dungeon to tower over State Street.
Indeed, he is not welcome there, under any circumstances. It may take awhile just
to close that particular Loophole. But as Scarface explained, “that’s why I got good
mouthpieces.” Now all Chicago needs is an expert on income tax evasion, and the
local gentry will just have to go rule elsewhere, before they wear out their welcome.

James Israel
Social media
Latest posts by James Israel (see all)

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!