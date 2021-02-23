Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to
The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:
Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:
Trump rips McConnell as each seeks to exert leadership after impeachment trial
It’s the classic story of the Tortoise and the Orange Hair.
Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. had sex for 18 days straight when trying to conceive. Is that the wrong approach?
It is If it’s not with each other…
Texas is buried in snow
Three words – Jewish Space Lasers!
Biden will pay the WHO $200 million
Big savings! The Rolling Stones would have cost double that….
Donald Trump “duped by hoax caller pretending to be Piers Morgan”
I’m shocked, shocked anyone would even want to pretend to be Piers Morgan.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon flaunts armpit hair in edgy new Marc Jacobs campaign
When Madonna complained, Lourdes told her, “Mama don’t preach!”
Senators urge Janet Yellen to prioritize putting Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
Harriet Tubman ought to be looking over her shoulder on that twenty as long as the back of the bill has Andrew Jackson.
Rush Limbaugh died at 70
… that’s 490 in dog whistle years.
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is a Covid-19 long-hauler with ‘healing’ still to do.
See what happens when you burn the vagina-smelling candle from both ends?!
Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents
Somewhere the Zodiac Killer has to be thinking of turning himself in so people stop thinking he’s Ted Cruz.
Lindsey Graham thinks Lara Trump is going to be North Carolina’s next US Senator
Apparently, no other Trump will be out of prison soon enough to run.
Kanye West spent Valentine’s Day alone
So, he’s spent it with the one he loves most, but, hopefully, not making a sex tape.
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki says President Biden “would support” a 9/11 Commission-style panel to investigate the Capitol insurrection
While Rudy Giuliani is talking about holding one in the parking lot of a 7/11.
6 bears ran amok, caused spectators to flee for their lives moments after being released into the wild
… or, they could’ve just called Aaron Rogers that always scares the crap out of Bears ….
- Ripping the Headlines Today, 2/23/21 - February 23, 2021
- Ripping the Headlines Today, 2/16/21 - February 16, 2021
- Ripping the Headlines Today, 2/9/21 - February 9, 2021