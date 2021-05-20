woke up

,

If people want boring counterpoint, watch CNN.

I’m not capable of talking people down from Qanons ledges, not sympathetic to Fox-itus or Trump-itus (phony) legal ploys. Wake up smarter, (its allowed).

Being politically correct or polite with rabid insurrectionist losers… (not my job).

If someone is on board with the January 06th attack in DC- they already ditched normal behavior, we are no longer friends, – (grounds for divorce).

If racism, anarchy, and Fascism is what they bring to Mom’s table- I’m not obliged to be friendly, consider the other guy’s feelings, reach out, be inclusive, speak in mealy mouthed terms or even pass the potatoes.

If my editorials are satirical, over the top… Fox News pundits breached all semblance of civility-years ago-(blame them).

Sarcasm is my weapon, even that’s “lost traction” since… the GOP is now- (officially) Zombie Cartoon Network, (with deadly farce).

Harvard debate with Sponge Bob? – (No thanks).

Sorry and sad- IF Trumps “insane clown posse” is what you teach your kids.
Dangerous and stupid have crossed a Rubicon- (straight to Hell).

Hey angry white guy going nowhere…If you can’t get your old job back in the coal mines, leave Appalachia, OK?

They’re still hiring truck drivers Mister, earn yourself a life, (don’t blame people of color).
Sound flippant? It’s not-

I drove trucks, listened to smart advise, saved money, never stormed a Capital building and didn’t look back.

I voted Obama …So-yeah- I’ll keep the change; you should (dump the Kool aide).

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!