As a recently retired bus operator with LTD, I still receive issues of INTRANSIT, (an AFL/CIO magazine) for transit workers.

Pages 20-24 features remembrance pictures of our fallen Sister and Brother Operators who have died of COVID- 19 in America and Canada, precious individuals -deceased (just since the last issues was published) …it’s very sad my Friends.

I serve as witness now- because some people still think COVID is “a hoax”, an attempt by Liberals- to discredit a GOP agenda.

On behalf of operators everywhere- thank you to riders- who wear masks, show respect and understand this isn’t an easy job.

For those who have not lost a loved one, respect that grace, grieve for our dead- and please help the living by getting yourself vaccinated.

Signed: Glenn Jones