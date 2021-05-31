UFO

,

I saw a UFO with my Brother, 45 years ago, a lonely country road in Michigan, walking at night with a friend back to a lake house.
(Don’t see that every day)!

It appeared silently, suddenly, blindingly bright white light, absolutely no noise.

It traveled about 30 mph, 200 ft off the ground, 200 feet away. It didn’t acknowledge us, we hid in the ditch, frightening and very close- then gone.

Much Later in life, a traveling companions’ mother in Scotland, told me she saw a UFO -in broad daylight from her backyard, she called other family members out to see it.
LOOK!

Mrs. Muir was the most every day, totally sober, middle aged woman you would ever hope to meet. Multiple objects traveled in unison, merged and went straight up, out of sight, in total silence, at immense speed.
(Oh well…SO-what’s for dinner Mum)?

People wonder- why so little “actual” contact? – all these commercial and military pilots… (actual videos)!

Back in 1947, during a severe thunderstorm over Roswell New Mexico, it seems some extra terrestrials crashed in the desert. (OOPs-right on 51)

Probably not mankind’s finest moment, that first encounter is reported to have been soldiers sent out to RECON the middle of nowhere and report back.

At least one of the surviving aliens was said to have been bludgeoned to death with rifle butts- (welcome to planet earth M– F’er).

Picture a frightened, armed, young soldier meeting an unknown life form, things probably went south faster than you could say-TOP SECRET, NEVER SAY A WORD, and “do you understand me soldier?”

Next noteworthy abduction was 1974 in Pascagoula Mississippi- read that one for yourself, and tell me if you think these people, from that town could have (in 10 billion light years) made this story up.

So, space travelers keep their distance, avoid sever weather, and don’t stop in often to shoot the breeze with locals- (big surprise, right)?

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!