Tulsa, Jerry Springer Qanon

,

Play station Code breakers (with 23% certainty) determined Jerry Springer is Qanon!

Margorie Taylor Greene was on Jerry’s show back in the 80’s, she spoke in tongues, summoning the Ghosts of civil war relatives, she busted a chair over the head of an incredibly old black person.

One of the survivors of the Tulsa race riots, was recounting (as a little girl) her memories- innocent relatives and neighbors being slaughtered by wild-eyed white church folks of Tulsa.

MGT was screaming at this poor lady “FAKE NEWS-you are a fake black person” and there was Jerry Springer- (Qanon himself)- holding Greene’s stretch latex jumpsuit back… from her attempted homicide.
JS said – “back after this commercial break.
Wow.
Everyone gets a participation trophy!”

It’s all entertainment until someone loses an eye, right?

MTG goes on to become a Millionaire, Congresswoman, monster truck racist card driver, and that old black Woman gets an expired coupon book for Denny’s.

The stage guys gave Mrs. Old Person a bandage for her bleeding head and thanked her for vividly recounting her horrified childhood.

Yes- The Oklahoma Air National Guard actually bombed an American City (from biplanes with turpentine bombs)- 100 years ago.

The US Air Force helped torch Greenwood citizens to oblivion!

Then… Suddenly!… Tulsa (BURNT BLEACHED WHITE) was acceptable- for insane, racist, Congressed Divas like -Failure Spleen!

Thank you, Jerry Qanon, thank you Margorie Taylor War hammer, thanks’ MAGA- for rekindling Civil war lynch mob fashions-

MAGA’s the NEW GREENE!

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!