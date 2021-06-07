trump coins are here!

,

January 06, 2021, commerative coins are here.

Trump Presidential merchandising and Ginsu knife maker (of Wuhan China) proudly presents an unlimited edition of commercially minted pot metal, (behold the runny gold spray painted details).

Celebrating our MAGA INNSERECTION-these treasured coins can be yours for only $666.99 (each)

Although (Smaller than pictured) they are CERTIFIED as truly GREAT by 45.5 his-self.

The highest level of merchandising- (exclusively licensed hairlooms) by Ivanka & gaudy Jewelry Inc. (an international VIP must have)

Not available in stores, so…relax and enjoy easy automatic monthly payments- DIRECTLY FROM YOUR OWN BANK ACCOUNT.

Rigged exactly as our campaign financing, overseen with “real authority” by Dewy, Cheetham & Howe election auditing of Arizona.

Precious moments of treason have been carefully recast in everlasting – “fascistCrapnium”

Strip mined (at select landfills by nonunion labor) near NEW YORK CITY!

Don’t mistake these coins for crypto currency or “actual money”- Its deemed “priceless” (and decidedly way better), Soon to replace all PHONY world currency- it’s thee- PLATNIUM STANDARD of pot metal technology.
(8 star exallance AWARD)

Qanon approved “Trumpbullion” (as seen on TV) relives each historic moment- “Trump’s call to treason”
his tin dictator speech (and cowardly retweet to the white house), hater march, and finally- his murderous Nazi attack on our nation’s Capital.

BUT WAIT there’s more…

if you order today, we will include actual wood slivers from the hangin gallows built on our Capital steps plus one genuine shard of broken glass swept from America’s Capitol rotunda.

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!