Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

,

Every time I see AOC being interviewed; I realize why Fox News Republicans can’t stand her.

Well spoken, interested in people, speaking truth to power she calls out hypocrites (even in her own party) – obviously, a HUGE threat to Tucker Carlson’s world disorder.

To me…AOC seems helpful and considerate, neither a tempest in a tea pot or a Qanon stowaway.

AOC is also a terrific “role” model for young people, what many parents hope their Kids become – patriots working for improvements.

Last gasp Republicans steal what can’t be won fairly – meaning every election already decided.

Mitch is a cavity of fortune for billionaires while MTG carpet bags racism for the unwashed masses- covering almost everything – like truth decay.

Mitch McConnell’s biography is like touring a morgue. Not a single living thing, nurtured on behalf of American Families.

A crooked wife and crooked life, his skeletal palm “ever ready” for greasing – enough to swab a Navy.

No lifeboats for passengers and crew, no signal flares of hope, just a be speckled Kentucky pirate – smashing gold out of retiree’s jaw bones for upper deck entitlement class.

BATTLE STATIONS – Margorie Taylor Green!…unfortunately – her only course – is discourse.
MTG goes wherever racist winds blow – no Tact, no map – no clue. Mission accomplished – no survivors!

Mitch and MTG hoist PIRATE flags as “roll” models for CROOKED POLITICS.

Stealing dough, buttering their own bread, basking in the slime light.

Neoconservatives can’t lead, follow or get out of our way.

John Thomas
Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!