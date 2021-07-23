Apollo 11, Dionysius 404 BCE

Today (July 20, 2021), on the 52nd anniversary of the first walk on the lunar surface by Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, it is only fitting to recall that historic event by reciting his famous words, albeit in a fashion that encapsules America’s new age, which has gotten old well before its time: “that’s one more faux pas for The Man, one giant bleep for millions of unkind men.”
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn