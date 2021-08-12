Halo America- “Qanon” here… celebrating- Dirty deeds, done- dirt cheap.
Qanon LAUNDERING PRODUCTS were developed to- unstain Trump’s… mightily soiled briefs.
Clothing on the LEFT -dumb sheets on the RIGHT.
MAGA Laundry line gallows operators in DC shouted “put a ring around Mike Pence collar”-Trump didn’t think murder was a BIG stretch… to turn his TIDE.
Dumb Sheet- FASCIST-Jeffery Clark determined- “Trump is mein Fuhrer- proud boy”-
Clark stood back –stood by…HIS crooked, delusional- rinse cycle.
Trump’s clogged appliance “not flush- til Clark’s paperwork- was dumb”.
Saving BLEACHED AMERICA from colors and static Klingons, meant steam cleaning our Justice department- all by his little Nazi self.
No need to stink for yourself Clark! You Got thine brain washed… in Trump’s toilet.
FASHION BOT-Melania (featuring a bullet proof pre-nuptial) claims – “she is borg to death” wearing Trump’s family WARDROBE.
LOSERBOT- Mirror check please.
Engineered by Steve Bannon, built in a Russian tank factory – delivered by Fed-X- insurrection estate planning at Mar-O-Lago… MEANS our Constitution and right to vote… gets hung out to LIE.
MAGA’s long-awaited liberation from common sense, wrinkled clothing and science -FINALLY arrived.
Covid denial and super whitening – NEARLY COMPLETE.
Sorting out- “true believers” from Vaccinated masses only required… one mutha TUCKER at Fox News.
When oxygen tubes cram down your throat in a quarantined hospital room… you are moments away from what Trump, Qanon, Bill Barr and right-wing parrots squawk about- FLEADOM!
Unlike public covid vaccines. Freedom ain’t flea.
Glorious ignorance!
Some sheet never comes clean!
- Clark OF THE BEAST - August 12, 2021
- Monaco shuffle - August 6, 2021
- the widdle people - August 2, 2021
Signed: Glenn Jones