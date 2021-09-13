SEPT 18 SLOP the McSTEAL

Afghanistan WAR PROPHETS!
Before “WE” got involved- pentagon spokesmen (BULLFROGS) always had a lot to say… Now…silence. (CRICKETS).
Neoconservatives CROAKERS insisted WE have American “boots on the ground” because from that day on…nation building was a gold-plated gravy train for mercenaries looting our treasury.
All that “war college brass” (CROAKING Day and night) -then… behold -an IDIOTIC DISASTER called Afghanistan.
BANKROLLING a twenty long year grift- (bombing) Saint Elsewhere.
The pentagon waged war on our own brave soldiers- A TOTAL VICTORY of FAILURE!
A nonstop VEGAS payday for defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed, Grumman, Raytheon and all the rest…THEY cashed in – WE lost.
THEY-“Executed” (precisely planned)- neoconservative hype- violently, endlessly, unapologetically.
Overpriced Weapons, vehicles, helicopters, bullets, missiles and OUR body bags-
American soldiers killed and wounded for what? …So, taxpayers get bilked for everything -and Afghanistan got crushed.
For bucks spent in Afghanistan, WE could have gifted every Afghan an airconditioned brick house, new pick-up truck and health care for life… (more than anyone in rural America currently has)-
No wonder there are so many pissed off veterans- -living homeless- going crazy.
Who stole OUR money? swindled US? Does Government accounting have actual numbers or was that also just pissed away?
Fox News and CNN –(nearly) identical in reporting a mission failure- (all Americans “US” are suddenly at fault -“never THEM”), Networks neglecting to mention… “THEM” who PROFITED -BIGTIME.
Either “THEM” (Corporate War Lords) are criminally negligent or (pathetically) stupid… but this once- THEM can’t be both.
Signed: Glenn Jones