In cages 6 feet apart, two Cheesy Lab Mice in a Coronavirus trial study valiantly roll the heaven-or-hell dice for us everyday!

Meet Vinny Verman & Ricky Rodentiatailia

RICKY

Hey, we’re supposed to get sick in here – we don’t wear a mask!

VINNY

I don’t like my odds!

RICKY

You gettin’ any?

VINNY

Sure – the 1st, the 2nd, a Booster & 2nd Booster!

RICKY

What?

VINNY

I’m just playin’ with you, Bro!

RICKY

I mean Gladys – gettin’ any?

VINNY

I told ya – she has a full Dance Card!  Did ya hear – no Retirement Party!  

RICKY

Focget-about-it!  Just enjoy the Viagra, Zumba & your Kosher Meals!

VINNY

I have a 401k, you know.

RICKY

You might as well give it to Gladys now.

VINNY

I don’t have to bribe for sex.

RICKY

Well, you beg!

VINNY

What happens in Lab 3 – stays in Lab 3!

RICKY

I can’t sleep from your begging! Remember when you bungee jumped off the wheel & begged for one night with Moderna?

VINNY

No, I don’t remember.  Is she here…give her my cage number!

RICKY

I’m busy – do your own pimping.

VINNY

Remember the movie, “Shawshank Redemption”?  Well, if we ever get out – I want you to get what I hid under a rock.

Cheesy Lab Mice

RICKY

Me – not Gladys?  Gee, what is it?

VINNY

A box of Cheesy Lab Jokes & I want you to try to sell ’em.

RICKY

Sorry, I heard after Covid’s gone – nobody’s gonna give a rat’s ass for mice jokes & besides – I’ve got business plans in Texas!

VINNY

Well, ex-cu-se me!

RICKY

Another Trial Study – a new pill that could neuter men if they refuse to wear a condom – interested?

VINNY

Well, I don’t know – any side effects?

RICKY

Only one – it makes you want to squeeze a basketball out of your butt!

