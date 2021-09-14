In cages 6 feet apart, two Cheesy Lab Mice in a Coronavirus trial study valiantly roll the heaven-or-hell dice for us everyday!
Part 4
Meet Vinny Verman & Ricky Rodentiatailia
RICKY
Hey, we’re supposed to get sick in here – we don’t wear a mask!
VINNY
I don’t like my odds!
RICKY
You gettin’ any?
VINNY
Sure – the 1st, the 2nd, a Booster & 2nd Booster!
RICKY
What?
VINNY
I’m just playin’ with you, Bro!
RICKY
I mean Gladys – gettin’ any?
VINNY
I told ya – she has a full Dance Card! Did ya hear – no Retirement Party!
RICKY
Focget-about-it! Just enjoy the Viagra, Zumba & your Kosher Meals!
VINNY
I have a 401k, you know.
RICKY
You might as well give it to Gladys now.
VINNY
I don’t have to bribe for sex.
RICKY
Well, you beg!
VINNY
What happens in Lab 3 – stays in Lab 3!
RICKY
I can’t sleep from your begging! Remember when you bungee jumped off the wheel & begged for one night with Moderna?
VINNY
No, I don’t remember. Is she here…give her my cage number!
RICKY
I’m busy – do your own pimping.
VINNY
Remember the movie, “Shawshank Redemption”? Well, if we ever get out – I want you to get what I hid under a rock.
RICKY
Me – not Gladys? Gee, what is it?
VINNY
A box of Cheesy Lab Jokes & I want you to try to sell ’em.
RICKY
Sorry, I heard after Covid’s gone – nobody’s gonna give a rat’s ass for mice jokes & besides – I’ve got business plans in Texas!
VINNY
Well, ex-cu-se me!
RICKY
Another Trial Study – a new pill that could neuter men if they refuse to wear a condom – interested?
VINNY
Well, I don’t know – any side effects?
RICKY
Only one – it makes you want to squeeze a basketball out of your butt!
If you missed the first 3 in this Series for more laughs:
Trials & Tribulations of 2 Cheesy Lab Mice, Part 1
Trials & Tribulations of 2 Cheesy Lab Mice, Part 2
Trials & Tribulations of 2 Cheesy Lab Mice, Part 3
- Trials & Tribulations of 2 Cheesy Lab Mice Trying to Save the World, Part 4 - September 13, 2021
- Top 10 Foods That Are Just Like Sex! - September 7, 2021
- Jeopardy on the Mount: The First TV Game Show Host Hangs Ten! - August 25, 2021