In cages 6 feet apart, two lab mice trying to save the world in a Coronavirus trial study compare notes during some down time!
Meet VINNIE Verman & RICKY Rodentiatailia, two lab mice trying to save the world in a Coronavirus trial.
RICKY
Had a headache, you?
VINNIE
Stiff dick.
RICKY
What did you get!
VINNIE
Pfizer.
RICKY
What kind of joint are they running here anyway!
VINNIE
No problem.
RICKY
Well, that explains you knocking over your Water Bowl twice this morning!
VINNIE
I wouldn’t want to alarm any of Marilyn Sands dear readers now, would we – it was an honest mistake.
RICKY
Yes, there were a lot of fine people on both sides.
VINNIE
Where did you get that line?
RICKY
Tom & Jerry cartoon?
VINNIE
We aren’t cartoon people – we’re…we’re frontline workers!
VINNIE
Get any last night?
RICKY
Nah, she was on Johnson & Johnson.
VINNIE
She’s really dedicated!
RICKY
What about Gladys?
VINNIE
Ha – you know her, her Dance Card was full!
RICKY
When I get out, there’s no stopping me – I have immunity!
VINNIE
Oh, to be young again.
RICKY
Are you kidding me…they won’t even touch me without a double mask, 2 condoms & a signed 8×10 Glossy of Dr. Fauci!
