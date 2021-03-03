In cages 6 feet apart, two lab mice trying to save the world in a Coronavirus trial study compare notes during some down time!

Meet VINNIE Verman & RICKY Rodentiatailia, two lab mice trying to save the world in a Coronavirus trial.

RICKY

Had a headache, you?

VINNIE

Stiff dick.

RICKY

What did you get!

VINNIE

Pfizer.

RICKY

What kind of joint are they running here anyway!

VINNIE

No problem.

RICKY

Well, that explains you knocking over your Water Bowl twice this morning!

VINNIE

I wouldn’t want to alarm any of Marilyn Sands dear readers now, would we – it was an honest mistake.

RICKY

Yes, there were a lot of fine people on both sides.

VINNIE

Where did you get that line?

RICKY

Tom & Jerry cartoon?

VINNIE

We aren’t cartoon people – we’re…we’re frontline workers!

VINNIE

Get any last night?

RICKY

Nah, she was on Johnson & Johnson.

VINNIE

She’s really dedicated!

RICKY

What about Gladys?

VINNIE

Ha – you know her, her Dance Card was full!

RICKY

When I get out, there’s no stopping me – I have immunity!

VINNIE

Oh, to be young again.

RICKY

Are you kidding me…they won’t even touch me without a double mask, 2 condoms & a signed 8×10 Glossy of Dr. Fauci!