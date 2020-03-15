Dr. Anthony Fauci – Our Little Old Italian Shoe Cobbler

With deep respect, I satirically envision Immune Scientist & Man of the hour, Dr. Anthony Fauci – as a sweet, little old Italian Shoe Cobbler in his store when Vice President Mike Pence walks in with Donald Trump’s shoes…

MIKE PENCE

What can you do with this sole?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI

Ima gonna tell ya – it doesn’t look good.

PENCE

But the sign says, ‘I CAN FIX ANYTHING’!

DR. FAUCI

Maybe without the Lifts – no, it looks like a lost causa.

PENCE

Look, how about ‘temporary’ – make it last till November.

DR. FAUCI

Ima honest guy – I’m proud of my work – no quicka fix.

PENCE

Wait a minute, I have a coupon here somewhere!

DR. FAUCI

I don’t give out coupons – my work speaks for itself.

PENCE

All you have to do is make it look like a real sole.

DR. FAUCI

If you want half-ass work; I’m not your guy.

PENCE

Okay, where can I buy new ones just like these?

DR. FAUCI

Ha ha! Are youa kidding me – they went out with High Button…

PENCE

You mean I’m stuck with the job of telling him?

DR. FAUCI

You lie in bed with fleasa…

PENCE

I… I don’t lie in bed with anything!

DR. FAUCI

Maybe that’s the problem. Next!