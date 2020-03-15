With deep respect, I satirically envision Immune Scientist & Man of the hour, Dr. Anthony Fauci – as a sweet, little old Italian Shoe Cobbler in his store when Vice President Mike Pence walks in with Donald Trump’s shoes…
MIKE PENCE
What can you do with this sole?
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI
Ima gonna tell ya – it doesn’t look good.
PENCE
But the sign says, ‘I CAN FIX ANYTHING’!
DR. FAUCI
Maybe without the Lifts – no, it looks like a lost causa.
PENCE
Look, how about ‘temporary’ – make it last till November.
DR. FAUCI
Ima honest guy – I’m proud of my work – no quicka fix.
PENCE
Wait a minute, I have a coupon here somewhere!
DR. FAUCI
I don’t give out coupons – my work speaks for itself.
PENCE
All you have to do is make it look like a real sole.
DR. FAUCI
If you want half-ass work; I’m not your guy.
PENCE
Okay, where can I buy new ones just like these?
DR. FAUCI
Ha ha! Are youa kidding me – they went out with High Button…
PENCE
You mean I’m stuck with the job of telling him?
DR. FAUCI
You lie in bed with fleasa…
PENCE
I… I don’t lie in bed with anything!
DR. FAUCI
Maybe that’s the problem. Next!
- Dr. Anthony Fauci – Our Little Old Italian Shoe Cobbler - March 15, 2020
