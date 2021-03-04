The best preventative and cure is a “daily whiskey bath,” says expert from Slobovia.
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)
According to Dr. Reallie Schmelsbadde, head of the Infectious Disease and Whoopie Cushion Department at the University of Stanckt at Schmukke, the most surefire way to cure and protect oneself from the Covid 19 virus is to take a daily whiskey bath.
Dr. Schmelsbadde’s theory was tested over the past year on 637 political prisoners at Trallcaazze Prison and is being considered as a Governmental anti Covid mandate in the countries of Slobovia and Schnotzelvakia.
When asked about the financial hardship that purchasing whiskey could pose, Dr. Schmelsbadde stated that in both countries organizations such as the NWF (National Winos Federation) and the AAOD (Associated Association of Drunks) will be offering grants to individuals and families.
According to the program plan the older a person is the stronger a whiskey one should bathe in. Program guidelines suggest the following:
Children under 10: Shirley Temple Mix with Grenadine
11-15: Creme DE Menthe
16-18: Peach Schnapps
19—21: Scotch
22-25: Bourbon
26-30: Rum
31-40: Gin
41-50: Vodka
51—65: Rhye
66-75: Crown Royal
76-90: Tequila
91-100: Absinthe
101: White Lightnin’
The program suggest that you drip dry and do not rinse… also that if you decide to use a chaser you should take 2 whisky baths a day.
- Study: Daily Whiskey Bath Prevents and Cures Covid 19 - March 3, 2021
- ‘Reputable Firm’ to Oversee Biden Racial Equity Program - February 25, 2021
- Donald Trump to Become President of Slobovia - February 10, 2021