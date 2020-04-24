Trials & Tabulations of 2 Cheesy Lab Mice Trying to Save the World!

In cages 6 feet apart, two lab mice in a Coronavirus trial study greet each other for the very 1st time.
Meet VINNIE Verman & RICKY Rodentitailia, two lab mice in a Coronavirus trial!
VINNIE: Me? SARS, Swine, Herpes – you?
RICKY: A virgin here.
VINNIE: Oh, you’re in for it – Rectal Probe, the works!
RICKY: Do they put you under?
VINNIE: I tough it out – I get the Treat after! It’s not so bad – 3 Squares, Evian Water, Free rides on the wheel!
RICKY: I get nauseous easy.
VINNIE: Then you’ll get the treadmill!
RICKY: That too!
VINNIE: Not good, my friend – you should try Meditation.
RICKY: Nah, they ran out of little Mats!
RICKY: Herpes, huh?
VINNIE: I don’t want to talk about it!
RICKY: What did you do – you know, before all this?
VINNIE: Fromage! Blue Cheese Mold Analyst, you?
RICKY: Dumpster Diver – an ‘Everymouse’!
VINNIE: I don’t mean to pry, but was this Volunteer or Got’cha?
RICKY: Who remembers! I’m scared…my days are numbered.
VINNIE: You’re not alone – it does help to have Sponsors.
RICKY: You do?
VINNIE: You’ll get them if you go a few rounds…people bet on you to survive – like the Dance Marathons in the old movie, “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They“?
RICKY: Well, that gives me incentive!
VINNIE: Be positive – ever play ‘Russian Roulette’?
RICKY: Do you split 8’s?
VINNIE: No, but you’ll be playing it soon – without a Passport!
RICKY: You got kids?
VINNIE: What are you – the Census? Sure, I got millions – they don’t write, never call!
RICKY: What’s that white flag doing over there in the corner of your cage?
VINNIE: When I’ve had enough, okay!
RICKY: Hey, don’t get upset – see you tomorrow?
VINNIE: From your lips to Dr. Fauci’s ears!
RICKY: Oh, I forgot – have you tried ‘Chloroquine’ yet?
VINNIE: Are you kidding me – I was the first!
RICKY: Well, well…how do you feel?
VINNIE CRICKS HIS NECK & WINCES.
VINNIE: Oy, only when it rains!
