The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Don Rickles and Joan Rivers

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews comics Don Rickles and Joan Rivers, live from heaven via hologram.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? I doubt it. In a hologram, live from heaven my guests are comics Don Rickles and Joan Rivers.

Don Rickles and Joan Rivers
Don Rickles and Joan Rivers, live via hologram.

JERRY

Good morning.

JOAN RIVERS

Men. Who needs them? Can you believe Curly from The 3 Stooges dropped me for Phyllis Diller? I’m distraught.

DON RICKLES

Can I say something, Joan?

JOAN

Certainly.

DON

You look so old, I can see the liver spots through your gloves.

JERRY

Fun at Hebrew School, folks.

JERRY

Joan. You grew up in a suburb of New York City. Your dad was a doctor. I understand he was a comedian of sorts.

JOAN

Yes. People died laughing on the operating table.

DON

(interrupts)

I met your father. He told me that he never liked you.

JOAN

Boo, boo.

DON

There’s no booing. If there’s another boo from you, I’ll make you sit through Bob Hope’s jokes.

JOAN

Please, no torture. I’ve been punished enough by doing this show.

JERRY

How did you get into comedy, Joan?

JOAN

I started in the early 60’s doing standup at comedy clubs in Greenwich Village. Had lots of competition. George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Woody Allen. Being a woman was tough.

JERRY

Plus, you were overweight.

JOAN

Chubby. Yeah. The kids in school called me “Marshmallow.”

JERRY

Didn’t you exercise?

JOAN

Oh, please. If God wanted me to bend over, he would have put diamonds on the floor.

JERRY

But you eventually made it in the business.

JOAN

Yeah. By 1965, I was on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.

DON

(interrupts)

I’m dying to find out. Who picks out your clothes–Helen Keller?

JOAN

What are you? An Adonis? You’re fat and bald. Bend down, Rickles. I’m gonna rub your head and predict the future.

DON

Oh, my God. Look at you, Joan. Anyone else hurt in the accident?

JERRY

Don. How did you get in show biz?

DON

I was a serious actor. Actually went to Drama School. I couldn’t make a living, so I tried comedy. Played clubs in Miami, New York and Los Angeles. And that’s where I met Frank Sinatra. We became fast friends. Frank introduced me to everyone in town.

JERRY

What was he like?

DON

Sinatra was big time. When you entered a room, you had to kiss his ring. I didn’t mind, but he had it in his back pocket.

JERRY

And if you didn’t kiss his ring?

DON

You’d end up on a meat hook in Jersey.

JOAN

(interrupts)

You’re a comedian?

DON

Yes, I am. I suggest you find your twin, so you know what you really looked like.

JERRY

Joan. In the 80’s, you had two talk shows of your own. One that competed with Johnny Carson.

JOAN

I called him. He was upset and almost hung up on me when I tried to explain that I needed the money. I said, “Johnny. I’d like to see things from your point of view, but I can’t get my head that far up my ass.”

JERRY

Then what happened?

JOAN

The phone went dead. And so did my career.

JERRY

What about all those jewelry chotchkies you hustled on QVC?

JOAN

That was years later. I confess, Jerry. The jewelry sucked. You can’t make steak out of hamburger meat.

JERRY

Thank you, Bobby Flay.

DON

Joan. It’s always bothered me that I never sent my condolences to you when your husband died.

JOAN

I appreciate that. Actually, Edgar killed himself. It was my fault. We were making love and I took the bag off my head.

DON

I completely understand.

JERRY

Joan. When you passed way, everyone was so sad. At your funeral, Meryl Streep cried in 5 languages.

JOAN

Yes. And she should have won an Oscar.

JERRY

If anyone cries at my funeral, I will never speak to them again. See you tomorrow.

 

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share